Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 9.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.92. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.