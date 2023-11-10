Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 52,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 99,104 shares.The stock last traded at $15.05 and had previously closed at $14.25.

The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

