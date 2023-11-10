Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CANF has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $2.01 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.29% and a negative net margin of 1,231.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

