Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.26% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $67,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $92.07 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by $0.33. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. The firm had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

