Candriam S.C.A. Has $15.18 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 234,269 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

