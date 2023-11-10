Candriam S.C.A. Has $16.12 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,687 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.9 %

Marriott International stock opened at $194.39 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.37 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,133 shares of company stock worth $12,534,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

