Candriam S.C.A. Has $18.40 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,754 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,931 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,114,000 after buying an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,307.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,307.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $509,185.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,056 shares of company stock worth $12,633,652. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

