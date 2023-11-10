Candriam S.C.A. Has $18.68 Million Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 1.17% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $18,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,051,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after acquiring an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 505,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,544,000 after acquiring an additional 370,800 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,575,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

CLDX opened at $25.78 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,854.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.