Candriam S.C.A. Has $18.94 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,980 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 66.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 203,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 63,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $146.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.73. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

