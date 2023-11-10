Candriam S.C.A. Has $9.64 Million Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,400 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 6.2% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Coupang by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Coupang by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPNG opened at $15.16 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

