Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,384 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.55% of Revolution Medicines worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,465,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 889,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 20.0% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,352,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,928,000 after purchasing an additional 893,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,035,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,137 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 5.5 %

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $152,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $152,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,982.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,328. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

