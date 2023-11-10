Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,176 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Newmont by 16.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Newmont by 71.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Newmont by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 166,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

