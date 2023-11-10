Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,611 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $17,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

