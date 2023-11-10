Candriam S.C.A. Sells 18,998 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,998 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.09.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAA opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.98. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $176.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.78%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

