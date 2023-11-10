Candriam S.C.A. Sells 20,370 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $587,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 629.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ES shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ES

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.