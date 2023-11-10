Candriam S.C.A. Sells 34,666 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,666 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $131.64 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.