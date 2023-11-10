Candriam S.C.A. Sells 41,439 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,439 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $49.67 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

