Candriam S.C.A. Sells 44,614 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,614 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.41.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $227.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.48. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.49 and a 12-month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

