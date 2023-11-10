Candriam S.C.A. Sells 50,729 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 612,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,729 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $678.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.63. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $29.52.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $107,213.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

