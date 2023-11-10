Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CANO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 519.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $253.00.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $766.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.65 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Cano Health will post -82 EPS for the current year.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

