Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Up 6%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 4,496,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 25,854,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $433.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $80.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 278.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $27,663.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 14.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 53.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

