Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NeuroPace from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.99. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 151.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $69,135.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,004,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,362,376.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 19.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

