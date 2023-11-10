Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.46) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.00). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.05) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2024 earnings at ($8.15) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

