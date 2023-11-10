Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Datadog, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Datadog in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Datadog’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DDOG. Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $627,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 178,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $627,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 178,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026,905 shares of company stock valued at $95,478,660. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after buying an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,668,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Datadog by 166.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,678,000 after buying an additional 1,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

