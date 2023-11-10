Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Immunocore Holdings plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Immunocore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.74). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Immunocore’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.39 million.

IMCR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $48.87 on Friday. Immunocore has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $69.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Immunocore by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Immunocore by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

