Capital One Financial Comments on TXO Partners L.P.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TXO Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $60.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

TXO stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TXO Partners has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $251,000. 17.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

