Capreit (TSE:CAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.74 EPS

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($2.74), reports. The firm had revenue of C$268.38 million during the quarter.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

