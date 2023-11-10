Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.19, but opened at $46.70. Capri shares last traded at $47.38, with a volume of 772,310 shares traded.

The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Capri by 903.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,340 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,731,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,032,000 after purchasing an additional 216,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Capri by 27.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 581,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

