CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $323.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 153,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

