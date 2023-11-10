Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.20 to C$8.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.62.
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.
