Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.78

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.78 and last traded at $103.78, with a volume of 81630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 168.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

