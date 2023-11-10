Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 30.63% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. The business had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter.
CDLX opened at $6.25 on Friday. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 85,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,443,783.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,739. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 85,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,443,783.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,739. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $182,466.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,310 shares in the company, valued at $634,076.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,758 shares of company stock worth $2,035,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
CDLX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
