Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 30.63% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. The business had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter.

Cardlytics Price Performance

CDLX opened at $6.25 on Friday. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 85,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,443,783.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,739. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 85,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,443,783.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,739. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $182,466.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,310 shares in the company, valued at $634,076.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,758 shares of company stock worth $2,035,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDLX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDLX

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.