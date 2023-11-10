Cargojet (CJT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Cargojet (TSE: CJT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/8/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$112.00 to C$109.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2023 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$136.00 to C$142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$154.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$175.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$117.00 to C$100.00.
- 10/17/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$119.00 to C$112.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$187.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Cargojet Price Performance
CJT opened at C$87.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.52. Cargojet Inc. has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$143.61.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. Research analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.4246719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cargojet Cuts Dividend
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
