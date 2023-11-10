Cargojet (CJT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Cargojet (TSE: CJT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$112.00 to C$109.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$136.00 to C$142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$154.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$175.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$117.00 to C$100.00.

10/17/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$119.00 to C$112.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$187.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CJT opened at C$87.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.52. Cargojet Inc. has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$143.61.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. Research analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.4246719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

