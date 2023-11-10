Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,160,000 after acquiring an additional 81,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $748,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,518 shares of company stock valued at $433,961 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CRS. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Carpenter Technology stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.04. 37,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,062. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

