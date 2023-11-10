Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues Earnings Results

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18), reports. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $90.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.18 million.

Carriage Services Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $316.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on CSV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 478,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 273,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carriage Services by 2,866.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 228,855 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,691,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.