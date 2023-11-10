Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of TAST traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 205,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $421.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.30.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $485.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TAST. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Insider Transactions at Carrols Restaurant Group

In other news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 5,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 277,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,883.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Stories

