Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.24.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
