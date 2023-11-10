Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.