Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.