Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.67.

CWST stock opened at $77.82 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,066 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 79,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

