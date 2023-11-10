Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 114,017 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,212,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 5.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $184,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

