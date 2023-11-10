Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CATY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $34.96 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,231,000 after buying an additional 267,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,588,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 298,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,880,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

