CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells $215,926.31 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $56.96.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

CBZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter worth $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CBIZ by 136.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in CBIZ by 53.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

