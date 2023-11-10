CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in CDW by 2,757.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Down 0.4 %

CDW stock opened at $208.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $215.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

