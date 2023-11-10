Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Michael M. Wilson Sells 45,000 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Michael M. Wilson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.05, for a total transaction of C$1,532,205.00.

Celestica Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE CLS traded up C$0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 66,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,775. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.31 and a 52-week high of C$37.58. The firm has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.6926316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

