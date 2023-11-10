Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells C$249,000.00 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.90, for a total transaction of C$249,000.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Jason Phillips sold 60,000 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.15, for a total transaction of C$1,509,000.00.

TSE CLS traded up C$0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$34.75. 66,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,775. The firm has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.31 and a 1-year high of C$37.58.

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.6926316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

