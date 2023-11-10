Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Down to $29.02

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.02, but opened at $27.35. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 450,705 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,854.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

