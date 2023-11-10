Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Celsius in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.12. Celsius has a 52-week low of $80.25 and a 52-week high of $206.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter worth $224,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter worth $641,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 56.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 10.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 31.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $9,986,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,062,955.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,680,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,056,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $9,986,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,062,955.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,632 shares of company stock valued at $89,516,087. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

