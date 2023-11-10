CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) COO Jason P. Wells Acquires 10,000 Shares

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

