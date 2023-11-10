Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Down 8.1%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.06. Approximately 27,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 152,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $786.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.71.

In other news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $365,704.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,009,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 36.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

