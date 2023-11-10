Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 130,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,884. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 410.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
