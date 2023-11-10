Century Communities, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Century Communities to earn $8.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Century Communities Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $67.96 on Friday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts expect that Century Communities will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Century Communities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

